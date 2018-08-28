Search

Town’s highest rated café closes down

PUBLISHED: 11:35 03 January 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 03 January 2019

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft, has closed down. Photo: James Carr.

The highest rated café in a coastal town has closed its doors after nearly five years.

No Place Like Home, in High Street, Lowestoft was considered by many to be one of the town’s hidden gems but closed down last month.

On TripAdvisor it had earned a 95pc Excellent rating from 168 reviews with many customers commenting on its warm atmosphere and homemade selection of cakes.

And was rated five stars for food, value, service and atmosphere.

One reviewer was blown away by their experience and said: “We came across ‘No Place Like Home’ quite by chance and called in for tea and cake.

Such a pleasant and warm atmosphere that was matched by the owner who was so welcoming and friendly and gave us tips on what we were looking for in the town.

They added: “The cafe has a vintage ‘old world charm’.”

The café’s owners declined to comment when approached.

