OPINION: No place for bad manners at a restaurant, however much you spend

Opinion

Regular readers will know that I spend a disproportionate amount of my disposal income eating out. It’s a passion: some people love designer handbags, others spend their cash on upmarket trainers, or going to every Norwich City home match in a season in the vain hope they might actually see a home win. For me, nothing beats the thrill of eating in a restaurant.

Having worked in restaurants in my younger day – and still being involved with a few today – I know just how annoying the general public can sometimes be. While most people are charming, a significant minority take the view that because they are paying the bill, they have the right to treat the staff with arrogance or just plain rudeness.

It is hardly surprising that many restaurants are struggling to find enough people to staff front of house. While much of this is Brexit-related (an estimated 188,000 restaurant staff from the EU have decided they are no longer welcome here since the referendum), some of it is surely down to the realisation that unacceptable behaviour is not something anyone should have to put up with in the workplace.

Three cheers, then, for Lee Skeet, owner of a Cardiff restaurant, who has barred a group of high-spending customers because of the unacceptable way they treated his front of house manager – and then gave her the £1,000 they spent as an apology for having to put up with them. There is a man who knows the value of his staff.

Luckily, few customers will be quite as rude as Mr Skeet accused his of being (alleged behaviour which included inappropriate touching of the female server, drunkenness and arrogance), but there are plenty of more minor things that customers do which annoy staff, from clicking fingers to get their attention (yes, that does happen) to turning up a hour late for their reservation on a busy Saturday night and expecting to be seated immediately.

Other bugbears reported by those working in restaurants include people who make so many requests to change the dish on the menu that they are effectively creating an all-new dish; groups who end up arguing about how to split the bill (‘now, who had rice?’); Instagrammers who spend hours photographing everybody’s food (and then complain that it’s cold); and TripAdvisor idiots threatening to write a bad review if they don’t get a discount (believe it or not this often happens before they have even had their meal).

Sure, there are plenty of things which can happen at restaurants which are annoying when you are a customer, too: these mainly revolve around staff forgetting that while it’s just another night at work for them, for many customers it is an occasion, and one which they may have been saving up for. Not making them feel special is unforgiveable, especially if they are being respectful to staff.

It’s anecdotal, and maybe it’s because social media has given both customers and staff more of a voice, but the relationship between serving staff and diners does seem to be deteriorating. Perhaps because we weren’t allowed to eat out for so long during the pandemic, we have forgotten how to behave.

What it boils down to is respect. We diners need to realise that waiting staff have the right to be treated well in their workplace, and just because we may be spending a small fortune on dinner (which the waiting staff will only see a very small part of) does not give us the right to treat them like dirt.

And if we do, we need to realise that the result will be a significantly worse experience, even if the restaurant lacks the courage of Lee Skeet to ban those whose behaviour is unacceptable.