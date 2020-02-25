Empty van found by dog walker submerged in water in ford

Vehicle submerged in water at Shotesham Ford. PIC: Peter Robertson. Archant

An empty van has been found submerged in water in a Norfolk ford.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service was called out to Shotesham following reports of a van in water at Mill Lane.

Crews from Earlham and Carrow were sent to scene shortly after 4.45pm yesterday (Monday, February 24).

Firefighters could not find anyone inside the vehicle and made the area safe.

Peter Robertson had been walking his dog at Shotesham Ford at the time and noticed the roof of the vehicle in the water.

He took a picture of the scene and said police and other emergency services confirmed the vehicle was empty.