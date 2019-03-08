Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school
Updated

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

PUBLISHED: 22:05 01 May 2019

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

Archant

No-one had to be taken to hospital after a car carrying two women and a child went into a ditch in Norfolk.

Fire crews from Thetford, Watton and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on A1075 at Griston at just after 2.30pm today (Wednesday May 1).

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to help release one of the casualties from the vehicle.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman in the Norfolk police control room said fire crews and ambulance also attended after the car, which had two women and a child inside, went into a ditch.

But he described it as a “non-injury RTC” and said no-one required hospital treatment.

Elsewhere this afternoon, at just after 4pm a fire crew from Earlham attended an alarm activation on Waddington Court. This was a false alarm due to a system fault.

And at just after 3.20pm a fire crew from Earlham attended an alarm activation on Eaton Road. This was a false alarm caused by an apparatus fault.

Most Read

Factory under fire again as ‘foul flesh smell’ floods homes

County Councillor Rhodri Oliver chaired the meeting in Connaught Hall on Saturday (February 2, 2019) discussing a solution to the Banham Poultry factory odour. Photo: Bethany Wales

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

New items on the menu at McDonald’s are a hit with customers

The McDonald's on Hay Hill, Norwich. Picture by SIMON FINLAY.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

One of Norwich’s most famous restaurants closes down

The scene at Pedro's in Chapelfield Gardens today. Pic: Archant.

Man found dead in churchyard

Foresnsics officers in St Mary's Church yard in Diss after a body was found. Photo: Ella Wilkinson

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

New 110-home development plus primary school for Norfolk town

Gladman Developments is proposing a residential development of about 110 homes off Beresford Road, Holt. Pictures: Gladman Land

Judge praises Norwich stabbing victim who attended court despite serious threats

Ashley Anderson who admitted GBH with intent. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Norwich restaurant just ‘wasn’t busy enough’ says owner

Fond memories of dining at Norwich restuarant Pedro's. Pic: Lucie Roberts.

Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied.

WATCH: The PinkUn Norwich City Show #177 – Premier League party time!

The PinkUn Show is in the mood for a Premier League party! Join our Norwich City show and its guests, live from Departure Lounge in the centre of the fine city.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists