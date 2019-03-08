Two women and child in car which crashed into ditch in Norfolk

Picture of crash on A1075 at Griston following crash. PIC: Supplied. Archant

No-one had to be taken to hospital after a car carrying two women and a child went into a ditch in Norfolk.

Fire crews from Thetford, Watton and Carrow attended a road traffic collision on A1075 at Griston at just after 2.30pm today (Wednesday May 1).

Crews used hydraulic rescue equipment to help release one of the casualties from the vehicle.

A spokesman in the Norfolk police control room said fire crews and ambulance also attended after the car, which had two women and a child inside, went into a ditch.

But he described it as a “non-injury RTC” and said no-one required hospital treatment.

Elsewhere this afternoon, at just after 4pm a fire crew from Earlham attended an alarm activation on Waddington Court. This was a false alarm due to a system fault.

And at just after 3.20pm a fire crew from Earlham attended an alarm activation on Eaton Road. This was a false alarm caused by an apparatus fault.