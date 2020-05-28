Search

No new coronavirus deaths reported in Norfolk’s hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:50 28 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:16 28 May 2020

No new coronavirus related deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

No new coronavirus-related deaths have been reported at any of Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

To date, 141 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after testing positive for the virus, while 120 have died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital and 112 have died at the James Paget University Hospital, in Gorleston.

Across the county as a whole, 373 people have died in hospital after being diagnosed with Covid-19.

The news, of no new deaths comes after county’s hospitals reported a further 10 coronavirus patient deaths on Wednesday May 27.

Among those announced on May 27, were a number of new confirmed deaths dating back to March 29.

In East Suffolk and North Essex as of May 28, there have been 326 coronavirus-related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of two on the previous day, while 68 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

