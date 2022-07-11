OPINION: No real language barrier when it comes to a love of Africa

Opinion

I am constantly fascinated by the amount of people I meet here in Norfolk who have spent time in Africa, either on a safari holiday or for work. Speaking to them, it’s almost as if some of them have left their souls back there.

With the vastness of the continent, several different languages are spoken and, on many occasions, I’m asked if I speak Swahili. I wish I could but, unfortunately, I have to say "unfortunately not" apart from the usual Jambo, and a few songs I have learned over the years. However, my friend from Kenya does speak it, as do quite a few other Norfolk residents that I have had the privilege to meet.

While working on The Big Sing for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, one of the organisers asked if I spoke Swahili and I mentioned my Kenyan friend. She was so excited to meet her recently at The Norfolk Show and she introduced her to her husband for some Swahili chit chat.

He went on to tell my friend about his wonderful time working in Tanzania, living with the people and immersing himself in the language; and how, after some 40 years and thanks to technology, he was so happy to be back in contact with the friends he made all those years ago.

Meeting Brigadier after the African Choir concert last year was another great connection with someone who had enjoyed his time on the continent.

Receiving an email from him a few days after the concert at the Hostry Festival he went on to mention the two Swahili songs we had sung word for word and shared his experience of the time he spent in Kenya. Relating the experience of watching the choir in a write up he did for a magazine he mentioned that the president of the KAR/KR had memorably said: “Once you’ve drunk the waters of Africa they’ll forever flow in your veins.”



As a regimental medical officer, part of his work was to hold an African clinic every day and knowing the language must have helped a lot.

A really big surprise for me came when, during lockdown, Kings Lynn Museum got in touch and asked me to be part of a project which was celebrating a local artist from the 1800s, Thomas Baines. In 1858 Baines accompanied David Livingstone as part of his Zambesi expedition.

Thomas Baines died in Durban on May 8, 1875 and is buried in West Street Cemetery but, whatever his intentions were, he made an impression on King Lobengula and from some letter evidence it seems they did have a good friendship.

I hope Baines would have also learned to speak the Ndebele language to help him converse with his friend King Lobengula. I find it fascinating to think that he was a young man from King's Lynn and, for those interested in learning more, the project is open to the public in King's Lynn museum.

Often my Kenyan friend and I find we do have some words in common as our languages are part of the family of Bantu languages. There was a time when it could have become the English of Africa; what fun that would have been. But to all the Norfolk-born Swahili speakers it’s lovely to meet you and hear your stories about your love for Africa.

It’s such a small world we live in and I love hearing people’s stories and experiences. That’s the only way we realise we have so much more in common than that which sets us apart.

So if there’s anyone out there that wants to practise their Shona, I’m here - just give me a shout.