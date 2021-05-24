News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
No Indian variant cases found in Norfolk, new data shows

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 5:02 PM May 24, 2021   
Undated file photo of man receiving a COVID-19 vaccine. Fewer than half of companies are giving staf

The Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after both doses. - Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire

New figures have shown Norfolk avoided any cases of the Covid Indian variant for a whole week. 

The week May 9 to Saturday May 15 saw no cases being recorded throughout the county after the government had previously expressed concern over the variant

A few cases were recorded in west and mid Suffolk during the same week.

The previous week, ending May 8, had seen one case of the Indian variant throughout Norfolk in Breckland. 

The same district had three further cases the week to May 1. 

Known as B.1.617.2, the Indian variant had caused health experts to raise some doubt over the progress of the government's roadmap due to it being identified as spreading quicker than the Kent variant. 

But a study by Public Health England has now found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after both doses.

Data
Coronavirus
Norfolk

