No Indian variant cases found in Norfolk, new data shows
- Credit: Ben Birchall/PA Wire
New figures have shown Norfolk avoided any cases of the Covid Indian variant for a whole week.
The week May 9 to Saturday May 15 saw no cases being recorded throughout the county after the government had previously expressed concern over the variant.
A few cases were recorded in west and mid Suffolk during the same week.
The previous week, ending May 8, had seen one case of the Indian variant throughout Norfolk in Breckland.
The same district had three further cases the week to May 1.
Known as B.1.617.2, the Indian variant had caused health experts to raise some doubt over the progress of the government's roadmap due to it being identified as spreading quicker than the Kent variant.
You may also want to watch:
But a study by Public Health England has now found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccines are highly effective against the Indian variant after both doses.
Most Read
- 1 Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park
- 2 Emergency crews called to village after sudden death of man in 80s
- 3 20 or 30? Confusing speed limit sign in Norfolk village
- 4 Norwich McDonalds 'temporarily closed' amid national protests
- 5 'It's so rewarding': New women's only gym proves popular in town
- 6 YouTube star hides £10k 'golden ticket' in Norwich
- 7 The most wanted men in Norfolk: have you seen these criminals?
- 8 A140 now clear after crash south of Norwich
- 9 Parents' hopes for 'little hero' daughter after devastating diagnosis
- 10 Temperatures set to hit 20C over bank holiday weekend