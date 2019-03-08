No criminal charges in Ava-May Littleboy beach death case police confirm

Search

PUBLISHED: 14:14 13 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:28 13 March 2019

Ava-may Littleboy, three, who was killed while playing on an inflatable trampoline exploded in Gorleston.

Archant

Two people arrested over the death of a three-year-old girl at Gorleston beach will face no further police action, detectives have confirmed.

One month on, the flowers and toys left in memory of Ava May Littleboy at Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYOne month on, the flowers and toys left in memory of Ava May Littleboy at Gorleston beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Ava-May Littleboy died after being thrown from an inflatable trampoline on the Lower Esplanade on July 1 last summer.

In the days after the tragedy a man and woman, aged in their 40s and from the Great Yarmouth area, were arrested on suspicion of gross negligence manslaughter.

A statement said: “Following extensive enquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, a decision has been made not to proceed with any manslaughter offences against any individual or company.

“Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team will now liaise with the coroner in respect of the inquest and support Great Yarmouth Borough Council, which will review the evidence with a view to prosecuting under health and safety legislation.”

The inquest into the child’s death was adjourned last month because the police investigation was still ongoing.

At the opening of the inquest into her death last year, the medical cause of death was given as a traumatic head injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The tragedy lead to an outpouring of grief in Gorleston with well-wishers leaving soft toys, flowers and messages of condolence at the seaside play area which comprised a range of bouncy castles and inflatable apparatus.

It emerged last week that the site could re-open this summer but with a ban on inflatables.

