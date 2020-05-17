Search

No new coronavirus deaths announced at Norfolk hospitals

PUBLISHED: 14:45 17 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:59 17 May 2020

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced at the Queen Elizabeth, Norfolk and Norwich and James Paget hospitals. Picture: Archant

Archant

No new coronavirus related deaths have been announced at any of Norfolk’s three main hospitals.

To date, 129 patients have died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn after testing positive for the virus, while 109 have died at the Norfolk and Norwich Hospital and 103 have died at the James Paget Hospital, in Gorleston.

Across the country NHS England has announced 90 new deaths of people who tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 24,617.

MORE: Prime minister admits new lockdown rules are ‘complex’

It comes after five patients were confirmed to have died in the three Norfolk hospitals in Saturday’s announcement.

Three of the deaths were recorded at the QEH, with chief executive Caroline Shaw saying: “The deaths of three of our patients, who had tested positive for COVID-19, have been confirmed today – a woman in her 60s and a man and a women in their 80s.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with their families at this difficult time.”

NHS England releases updated figures each day showing the dates of every coronavirus-related death in hospitals in England, often including previously uncounted deaths that took place several days or even weeks ago.

This is because of the time it takes for deaths to be confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19, for post-mortem examinations to be processed and for data from the tests to be validated.

One of the patients passed away on Sunday, May 10, while the other two died on Tuesday, May 12.

Saturday’s announcement also included one patient passing away at the JPUH on Friday, while another patient deid at the NNUH on Thursday, May 14.

Three patients have passed away at Beccles Hospital since the outbreak.

MORE: Canaries kitmen deliver coronavirus support packages to surgeries and care homes

In East Suffolk and North Essex, there have been 306 coronavirus related deaths in the area’s hospitals, an increase of one on the previous day, while 58 patients who have tested positive for Covid-19 have died at the West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds.

The figures published today by NHS England show April 8 continues to have the highest number for the most hospital deaths occurring on a single day, with a current total of 889.

