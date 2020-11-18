Search

Advanced search

Volunteers in town launch campaign to ensure no child goes hungry this Christmas

PUBLISHED: 06:15 19 November 2020

Volunteers in Downham Market have launched a campaign to ensure that no children in and around the town go hungry this Christmas. Picture: Frances Rayner

Volunteers in Downham Market have launched a campaign to ensure that no children in and around the town go hungry this Christmas. Picture: Frances Rayner

Archant

Volunteers have coordinated a project to ensure that no children will go hungry in and around their town this Christmas.

No child goes hungry for Christmas campaign poster. Picture: Frances RaynerNo child goes hungry for Christmas campaign poster. Picture: Frances Rayner

Frances Rayner, Alex Coates, from the Downham Market Food Bank, and Anna Foster, from the Swan Youth Project, are among those leading the campaign to ensure support is available for children and their families during the festive period.

The team are currently working with local schools to identify children who are in need and are looking for food donations from people and businesses in the community.

Ms Coates, who runs the food bank at Eternity Church with a team of volunteers, said: “Whilst the government’s decision to support children during this holiday period is very positive, we recognise that there are a lot of families who will not be able to take advantage of this scheme but will be equally in need.

“The foodbank will be open as normal, but we want to help to coordinate this additional piece of work to ensure that as many children and their families are reached as possible.”

The group has expressed that this campaign is not a one off and will “remain essential during all school holiday periods going forward,” as families feel the impact of the pandemic.

Local mum Harriet Tunnicliff, who has volunteered her support, said they want to ensure people come forward and feel confident they will not be judged.

She added: “The list of circumstances as to why help is needed are endless, but we ask that anyone who has children in their household and is concerned about being able to provide three meals a day through the long Christmas break come forward.”

And the Swan Youth Project on Paradise Road is offering their premises as a collection point for families this December.

Manager Ms Foster said: “There is a great need in the area for this piece of work during the Christmas break and I hope that we can get referrals in from schools as well as individual families.

“The service will be totally confidential, and the friendly team of volunteers will always be non-judgemental.”

You may also want to watch:

Families can get in contact with Ms Foster on Anna@swanyouthproject.org or 01366 386259 and Ms Coates on office@eternitydownham.co.uk or 01366 384474.

The group said it would appreciate referrals by November 30.

They aim to have food parcels ready on December 18 with a second parcel available on December 23. Volunteers will also be delivering parcels where families are unable to get into town.

Mrs Rayner said: “We have seen some very generous people within our community supporting with food aid in recent months, and we would like to appeal to individuals and businesses to help ensure we have the food we need.

“Pledges of support would really boost supplies so it would be great to hear from any local suppliers of fresh produce such as fruit, vegetables and bread and also any other business’s in town who feel this is a worthwhile cause and want to get involved in.

“We are not able to take cash donations but would appreciate Morrisons or Tesco vouchers so that our volunteer team can go and shop for the items required.”

“General public donations are very welcome and can be delivered to Eternity Church on Tuesday, December 15 between 9am and 3pm or the Swan Youth Project on December 16 and 17 between 9am and 4pm.”

The volunteers have put together a list of the items required, which include:

Store cupboard items - Breakfast cereal, multi pack of crisps, fruit juice, squash, pasta sauce, baked beans, hot dog sausages, toilet roll, long life milk, jam, chocolate spread, spaghetti hoops, biscuits

Fresh items - Bread, cheese, pack of ham, fruit – apples, oranges, bananas, pears, vegetables – cucumber, carrots, tomatoes, yoghurts, butter or margarine, milk.

Hygeine items - deodorant, shower gel and toothpaste.

They ask that fresh items be delivered on December 17 and 22.

Those wanting to offer support through donations can contact office@eternitydownham.co.uk

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Lockdown yet to bring fall in cases and could’ve made things worse, says expert

Norwich Market during the second lockdown in November. Credit: Sonya Duncan

Decision on outdoor learning centre Holt Hall’s future expected early next month

A decision on the future of Holt Hall, which could be facing closure, will be made next month.

Mick Dennis: Etty Smith was a remarkable woman and proper Norwich to the end

Delia Smith with her mother Etty, who has died aged 100; Photo: Bill Smith

Council bid to push for second homes tax dodge loophole review succeeds

Norfolk councillors have called on the government to review a law allowing second-home owners to avoid paying council tax. Pictured, councillor Liz Withington. Photo: Archant

72 arrested after smuggled migrants found on fishing boat off Norfolk coast

Seventy two people were arrested following a people smuggling bust on a fishing boat intercepted off Great Yarmouth. Picture: NCA