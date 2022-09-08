Will Norfolk schools be closed after death of the Queen?

Schools are not expected to close following the death of the Queen - Credit: PA

Schools in Norfolk are expected to remain open on Friday, following the death of the Queen at the age of 96.

There is no blanket direction for schools to close immediately following the monarch's death, although the Department for Education is expected to issue guidance for what procedures should now be observed.

On Friday, the government is expected to decide on an official Period of National Mourning, which is expected to run until the day after the Queen’s funeral.

It is also expected that the day of the Queen’s funeral will be made a form of public holiday – a National Day of Mourning – as a mark of respect.

Concrete plans have yet to be announced, but it is likely the funeral will take place on Monday, September 19.

And it is expected that the Department for Education will say that schools would be closed on that day.