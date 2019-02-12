Inquest adjourned into death of man in Norwich Prison

Kenneth Martin. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary. Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of a man in Norwich Prison has been further adjourned.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kenneth Martin was found dead in his cell on July 31 last year after he cut himself.

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich heard that no trace was being made to find his family.

At a pre-inquest hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake spoke to representatives from Norwich Prison and Virgin Care.

Because Mr Martin died while under the care of the state, a jury will be called to give a ruling on the inquest.

The next pre-inquest is to be held at Carrow House on April 8.