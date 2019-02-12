Search

Inquest adjourned into death of man in Norwich Prison

PUBLISHED: 17:02 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:02 21 February 2019

Kenneth Martin. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk Constabulary

An inquest into the death of a man in Norwich Prison has been further adjourned.

Kenneth Martin was found dead in his cell on July 31 last year after he cut himself.

Norfolk Coroners Court in Norwich heard that no trace was being made to find his family.

At a pre-inquest hearing, senior coroner Jacqueline Lake spoke to representatives from Norwich Prison and Virgin Care.

Because Mr Martin died while under the care of the state, a jury will be called to give a ruling on the inquest.

The next pre-inquest is to be held at Carrow House on April 8.

