Exclusive

No action to be taken against councillor who broke Covid isolation

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 6:00 AM January 30, 2021   
Lindsay Beech, Swaffham Town Councillor. Picture: Danielle Booden

A town councillor who admitted to breaking coronavirus rules by visiting a high street following a positive test will have no action taken against her - it can be revealed.

Swaffham town councillor Lindsay Beech was spoken to by police after she admitted to breaking her coronavirus isolation by walking around Swaffham town centre without wearing a mask.

Today, we can reveal the independent councillor, who refused to resign despite calls do so by several members of the public, will not have any action taken against her by the monitoring officer at Breckland Council.

Swaffham High Street Heritage Action Zone - The Buttercross in SwaffhamImage: Breckland District Cou

In a statement sent to the Eastern Daily Press, A Breckland Council spokesman said: "Following complaints from the public, our monitoring officer has been asked to investigate the conduct of Mrs Beech, a member of Swaffham Town Council, about an alleged breach of Covid-19 guidance.

"However, as Covid rules enforcement is a police matter and the alleged incident took place while the town council member was not acting in their official capacity as a councillor, in line with our Councillor Code of Conduct Policy we are unable to take investigatory action.”

At a full Swaffham Town Council meeting on January 13, eight councillors voted to refer Mrs Beech to the monitoring officer at Breckland Council, while Les Scott and Wendy Bensley abstained.

Many of her fellow councillors spoke of their disappointment and said how Mrs Beech had "let down" residents.

Breckland councillor for Swaffham Ian Sherwood said he still thought Mrs Beech should "do the right thing" and resign.

Breckland councillor and Conservative party agent, Ian Sherwood. Picture: Breckland Council

He said: "I completely understand how the public will be frustrated by this, but unfortunately the options of what the monitoring officer can do are extremely limited under local government law.

"I still think that Mrs Beech should do the right thing by her residents who are clearly and rightful so, extremely cross with her actions, and I think she should resign."

Swaffham Town Council declined an approach for comment.

Mr Beech and Norfolk Constabulary were also contacted for comment but  could not be reached.

