Hospital bosses urged to treat staff survey as 'wake-up call'

Published: 3:15 PM March 11, 2021

Bosses at the region's largest hospital have been urged to make major improvements to working conditions after staff raised serious concerns in an annual survey.

More than 4,000 workers at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital took part in the latest NHS Staff Survey, which they are asked to fill out each year about their working environment.

And it saw staff members raise concerns about low-level bullying and the quality of care they can offer as a result.

The results also showed that the last year has seen the confidence workers have in their ability to provide the quality of care they would like to drop.

And they also show a decline in morale, with fewer than 70pc of participants saying they feel enthusiastic about their work.

The hospital's chief executive said he was committed to delivering change for staff.

The results have seen UNISON, the union representing the hospital staff, call for improvements to be made.

Andy Campling, UNISON Norfolk and Norwich Acute Hospitals branch secretary, said: “This survey must act as a wake-up call across the trust. Staff have spoken in huge numbers to say they’re not happy with how things are going.

“Covid has been a major upheaval for all of us, but it’s not the only story.



“At the Norfolk and Norwich many staff are saying low-level bullying is common and ultimately impacts on their ability to provide quality care for patients.



“Trust bosses need to sort this out as well as pressing government ministers to deliver more than an insulting 1pc pay rise to NHS staff who have worked through hell in the last year.”

Sam Higginson, cheif executive of the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Picture: NNUH - Credit: Archant

Sam Higginson, NNUH chief executive, thanked the staff who participated in it and said the responses "reflect the huge challenges" the hospital has faced and "show how dedicated and passionate our staff are about providing quality care".

He said: "While some areas were positive, overall there is a clear message from staff that we need to do better, and we are committed to delivering that.

"We have put extra psychological and wellbeing support in place during the pandemic and we will be involving staff in our improvement plan as we share and analyse the results from the survey over the coming weeks to ensure we act upon and improve the experience for all staff in the trust.”



