MP and TV presenter join hospital staff in 50ft abseil down iconic Norwich building

PUBLISHED: 20:08 22 June 2019 | UPDATED: 20:26 22 June 2019

Archant

MP Clive Lewis and a well known TV presenter joined a team of hospital staff to abseil down one of Norwich's most iconic buildings in aid of a breast cancer charity appeal.

Staff from the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital (NNUH) and ITV Anglia's Becky Jago took part in the 50ft abseil down the side of The Forum on Saturday morning to raise money for the hospital's Boudicca Appeal.

Money raised will go towards creating a dedicated breast cancer unit, which will improve care for more patients at NNUH.

Among the abseilers taking on the 50ft drop is staff nurse Janet Frank, 57, who was in the middle of breast cancer treatment at the NNUH this time last year.

The Cringleford nurse said: "I wanted to do the abseil because I was diagnosed with breast cancer in December 2017, when I was 56. It was such a shock to hear you have cancer."

"I was having my treatment at NNUH this time last year," she said. "I had treatment until October, luckily I was all right. I had chemotherapy, radiotherapy and surgery.

"My cancer was found on a mammogram. I want to encourage people to have regular scans - it's so important to highlight it. The new breast cancer unit will be brilliant."

The appeal is hoping to raise £800,000 for the new unit, which will provide facilities for patients to undergo imaging, biopsies and consultations in one appointment, a service not currently on offer.

Some £100,000 has already been raised and Louise Cook, head of fundraising said the team was grateful for the support it had received so far.

She added: "The new breast care centre will make a real difference to the experience which thousands of patients have each year when receiving care, so we would encourage anyone who is thinking of doing some fundraising to please consider supporting Boudicca in any capacity."

Writing on Twitter on after the abseil, Becky Jago said: "I did it! This is me (terrified!) and my bro before the drop! Such a fun event, and thank you for all your support."

