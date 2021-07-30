Hospital celebrates creation of Pride Pathway with moving rainbow

Published: 5:46 PM July 30, 2021

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around the hospital grounds to the new Progress Pride Pathway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Hospital staff have created a moving rainbow to celebrate the creation of a Pride Pathway at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The NNUH is the first NHS Trust in the region to create a Progress Pride Pathway as a visual symbol of inclusion.

On Friday, July 30, staff from across the hospital donned colourful clothing and waved different LGBT+ flags and banners to create a moving rainbow to celebrate the opening of the pathway.

The new walkway will become a long term addition to the NNUH site.

Dan Campbell and Alex Jackson, co-chairs of the NNUH LGBT+ staff network which was instrumental in introducing the walkway, said: “We feel this path to be a ringing endorsement of the cooperative spirit prevailing at NNUH.

"It will be a colourful testament to what LGBT+ staff can achieve, as well as a strong visual display of support for LGBT+ staff and patients at this Trust. May it long serve as a reminder that this is ‘Our Hospital For All.’"

