Hospital celebrates creation of Pride Pathway with moving rainbow
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Hospital staff have created a moving rainbow to celebrate the creation of a Pride Pathway at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.
The NNUH is the first NHS Trust in the region to create a Progress Pride Pathway as a visual symbol of inclusion.
On Friday, July 30, staff from across the hospital donned colourful clothing and waved different LGBT+ flags and banners to create a moving rainbow to celebrate the opening of the pathway.
The new walkway will become a long term addition to the NNUH site.
Dan Campbell and Alex Jackson, co-chairs of the NNUH LGBT+ staff network which was instrumental in introducing the walkway, said: “We feel this path to be a ringing endorsement of the cooperative spirit prevailing at NNUH.
"It will be a colourful testament to what LGBT+ staff can achieve, as well as a strong visual display of support for LGBT+ staff and patients at this Trust. May it long serve as a reminder that this is ‘Our Hospital For All.’"
