News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Hospital celebrates creation of Pride Pathway with moving rainbow

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 5:46 PM July 30, 2021   
Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around t

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around the hospital grounds to the new Progress Pride Pathway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Hospital staff have created a moving rainbow to celebrate the creation of a Pride Pathway at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital.

The NNUH is the first NHS Trust in the region to create a Progress Pride Pathway as a visual symbol of inclusion.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around t

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around the hospital grounds to the new Progress Pride Pathway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

On Friday, July 30, staff from across the hospital donned colourful clothing and waved different LGBT+ flags and banners to create a moving rainbow to celebrate the opening of the pathway.

The new walkway will become a long term addition to the NNUH site.

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network at the new Progress Pride Pathway. F

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network at the new Progress Pride Pathway. From left, front, Stevie Savage and Emma Clark, and back, Dan Campbell and Alex Jackson. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Dan Campbell and Alex Jackson, co-chairs of the NNUH LGBT+ staff network which was instrumental in introducing the walkway, said: “We feel this path to be a ringing endorsement of the cooperative spirit prevailing at NNUH.

You may also want to watch:

"It will be a colourful testament to what LGBT+ staff can achieve, as well as a strong visual display of support for LGBT+ staff and patients at this Trust. May it long serve as a reminder that this is ‘Our Hospital For All.’"

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT plus Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around t

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around the hospital grounds to the new Progress Pride Pathway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT plus Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around t

Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital LGBT+ Staff Network on their Pride rainbow walk around the hospital grounds to the new Progress Pride Pathway. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY


Most Read

  1. 1 'It was as if Covid didn't exist' - Latitude-goers report positive tests
  2. 2 Tributes to popular entertainer after death following tragic accident
  3. 3 New Lidl supermarket opens in Norwich
  1. 4 Victoria Hall murder: Suffolk strangler Steve Wright reportedly arrested
  2. 5 Hospital investigated over 'contentious' deaths goes bust owing £4m
  3. 6 'Vindicated at last' - Pension compensation on the horizon for WASPI women
  4. 7 Fresh weather warning with Storm Evert set to hit Norfolk
  5. 8 'Unauthorised' headstones ruin family's final wishes
  6. 9 Sneak peek inside first £2.7m luxury mansion for sale
  7. 10 Neighbours sick of road turning into 'scene from Fast & Furious'
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Lucy Bull and Craig Grant have taken on The Crown Inn at Pulham Market

New landlords relaunch pub with three-course dog menu

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Plot of land in Brancaster Norfolk

Plot of gold? Land up for sale for £750,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus