Cliff fall warning issued for north Norfolk

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 2:47 PM January 29, 2021   
The remaining debris after two separate cliff falls happened along Happisburgh Beach Picture: NEIL

NNDC has issued a cliff warning for Happisburgh and Cart Gap - Credit: NEIL DIDSBURY

People are being warned to take care near cliffs on a stretch of the north Norfolk coast prone to landslips.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has issued a cliff fall warning for the coastline between Happisburgh and Cart Gap, an area which has experienced a number of cliff slumps in recent weeks.

The warning echoes a similar message from the Coastguard after officers from Bacton posted a video on social media showing the extent of a large landslide at Happisburgh, which originally took out a chunk of the coast path in November and has been growing since in size since.

Cliff falls are more common in winter, due to bad weather such as prolonged periods of heavy rain which cause the cliffs to become saturated.

NNDC is urging people to be careful if walking along the county's coastline, not walk below the cliffs, to take care walking along the cliff top and avoid the area of soft sand between the cliff and sea.

