North Norfolk District Council open exhibition inspired by county’s coastline in winter

A shot from The Seasonal Coast, an exhibition of work by photographer Paul Macro, held in Cromer.

An exhibition of photography inspired by the Norfolk coastline has opened in Cromer.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is hosting the exhibition of works by photographer Paul Macro at its Holt Road offices.

Titled The Seasonal Coast, it highlights the natural beauty of Norfolk’s coastline throughout the year.

Mr Macro said: “The face of Norfolk is not a portrait that remains in the same pose from January to December but is an ever-changing canvas of mood and expression – it’s unpredictable and irresistible.

“Norfolk’s bright tapestry of dark winter skies and rough seas, fiery sunsets and blood-red poppy fields, pebbled beaches and wind-slapped greenery is there for us all to see, all year round.”

Mr Macro, who was born and brought up in Norwich, added: “Seaside holidays played an important part in my childhood.

“Several times a year, my family spent holidays and weekends in our caravan, where the beauty of Norfolk’s unspoiled beaches and wide skies provided the backdrop to our other world, where there was peace and contentment and sibling harmony.”

Prints are priced at £40, and available by visiting www.paulmacrolandscapes.com, calling 07727 644092 or sending an email to info@paulmacro.com.

The exhibition runs until Friday, January 11, and the First Floor Gallery is open to the public from 8.30am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays; and from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Fridays.

The council offers free opportunities to local artists to display their work in the gallery, giving staff and visitors the opportunity to see a variety of work.

Six exhibitions are held annually.