Search

Advanced search

North Norfolk District Council open exhibition inspired by county’s coastline in winter

PUBLISHED: 12:16 19 November 2018

A shot from The Seasonal Coast, an exhibition of work by photographer Paul Macro, held in Cromer. Photo: PAUL MACRO

A shot from The Seasonal Coast, an exhibition of work by photographer Paul Macro, held in Cromer. Photo: PAUL MACRO

Archant

An exhibition of photography inspired by the Norfolk coastline has opened in Cromer.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) is hosting the exhibition of works by photographer Paul Macro at its Holt Road offices.

Titled The Seasonal Coast, it highlights the natural beauty of Norfolk’s coastline throughout the year.

Mr Macro said: “The face of Norfolk is not a portrait that remains in the same pose from January to December but is an ever-changing canvas of mood and expression – it’s unpredictable and irresistible.

“Norfolk’s bright tapestry of dark winter skies and rough seas, fiery sunsets and blood-red poppy fields, pebbled beaches and wind-slapped greenery is there for us all to see, all year round.”

Mr Macro, who was born and brought up in Norwich, added: “Seaside holidays played an important part in my childhood.

“Several times a year, my family spent holidays and weekends in our caravan, where the beauty of Norfolk’s unspoiled beaches and wide skies provided the backdrop to our other world, where there was peace and contentment and sibling harmony.”

Prints are priced at £40, and available by visiting www.paulmacrolandscapes.com, calling 07727 644092 or sending an email to info@paulmacro.com.

The exhibition runs until Friday, January 11, and the First Floor Gallery is open to the public from 8.30am to 5pm on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays; from 10am to 5pm on Wednesdays; and from 8.30am to 4.30pm on Fridays.

The council offers free opportunities to local artists to display their work in the gallery, giving staff and visitors the opportunity to see a variety of work.

Six exhibitions are held annually.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Driver killed after car hits tree

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell.

Updated Body found in search for missing teenager

Matthew Strasbaugh's body was found at RAF Lakenheath. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

Oops! Chemical alert caused by running club scattering flour in town centre

Members of the Bicester and Norfolk Hash House Harriers with one of their flour markers which was cordoned off Picture: Chris Bishop

Boat sinks after catching fire in the Broads

Firefighters and the Coastguard tackled a boat fire in Barton Turf. Picture: HM Coastguard Bacton

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Road rage incident sees man try to get into another driver’s car at traffic lights

Police are looking for a man in relation to road rage incident in Great Yarmouth Picture: Denise Bradley

Wintry showers due as cold snap grips the region

Snow shower in Great Yarmouth. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Live The Norwich City Debate – Join Michael from 1pm

Timm Klose has been busy with Switzerland during the final international break of 2018, while Tim Krul and Moritz Leitner have been away with their remaining Norwich City team-mates in Tampa. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Witness appeal following fatal crash in Brooke

The scene of the fatal crash at Brooke. Picture: Luke Powell

Driver crashes into air force base and flees scene

The driver hit the fence line at RAF Lakenheath Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 9°C

min temp: 4°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast