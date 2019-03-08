Visually-impaired history group gets hands-on with the Vikings

A group of blind and visually-impaired history enthusiasts have been getting hands-on with the Vikings – thanks to a special event hosted by the Norwich Castle Museum.

Fifteen members of the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind’s (NNAB) history and heritage group visited the Castle to find out more about the current Viking: Rediscover The Legend exhibition.

The group were able to handle a range of Viking artefacts in a special session led by the museum’s education team.

With the aid of a range of helmets, weapons, drinking horns and other everyday objects, members learned how the Vikings lived and how Viking culture was transformed by 200 years of British contact.

“Many exhibitions are visual by their very nature, but the team at the Castle were able to bring the whole thing alive for our visually-impaired members through a great combination of lively story-telling and allowing us to handle a variety of the items from the exhibition,” said Mark Smith, NNAB leisure activities coordinator.