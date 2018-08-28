State-of-the-art centre opens for people with impaired vision

Opening of the new Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind centre on Dundee Court in King’s Lynn. From left, Gina Dormer, Georgina Holloway, Borough Mayor Nick Daubney, Karen Norton and Mayoress Cheryl Daubney. Picture: Matthew Usher. Matthew Usher Photography

A charity for people with sight loss in Norfolk celebrated the opening of a new building to help scores of people in West Norfolk.

When the Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind (NNAB) were told they had to leave their previous centre in King’s Lynn, it came out of the blue, but chief executive Gina Dormer said it has ended up being a blessing.

Ms Dormer said: “Opening the new centre and creating a bigger space means we can offer more facilities to people with visual impairment, their families, their carers. So we’re looking to throw open our doors and give a meeting space opportunity for people as well as providing equipment and advise and access to additional support in the community.

“What turned into what probably could have been quite a tragic situation, has turned into something very positive.”

The new centre at Dundee Court, Hamburg Way, King’s Lynn, is fully equipped with a wide range of products suitable for the visually impaired, including talking clocks and watches, magnifiers, CCTV’s and kitchen equipment.

Opening of the new Norfolk and Norwich Association for the Blind centre on Dundee Court in King's Lynn. From left, Nikki Richards, Angela Revell, Gina Dormer, Georgina Holloway, Julie Riggs, Mayoress Cheryl Daubney, Borough Mayor Nick Daubney, June Mills and Karen Norton. Picture: Matthew Usher.

The centre has parking spaces within close walking distance to the fully accessible site and the centres staff are always ready to offer support, advice and information.

NNAB trustee Karen Norton said: “I’m really really impressed with the site, my first impressions of the building is that it is stunning and as a visually impaired person I feel I would be really comfortable to come and visit.

“Seeing how all the equipment is laid out and the size of the rooms, they are light and airy, I felt comfortable the moment I came through the door.”

The King’s Lynn site was opened by the mayor of King’s Lynn and West Norfolk, Nick Daubney, who expressed his privilege at being able to so involved and see first hand the brilliant work the NNAB do.

Councillor Daubney said: “What hits you every time is the enthusiasm and a can do attitude and clearly that’s what’s happened in this particular case.”

The NNAB was founded in 1805 and registered as a charity in 1952 when Her Majesty the Queen became its patron.