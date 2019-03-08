Visually impaired Norwich City fans given Carrow Road tour
PUBLISHED: 10:32 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 30 April 2019
Newman Associates PR
Blind and visually-impaired Norwich City fans had the chance to experience behind the scenes at Carrow Road, when they were taken on a stadium tour.
The 14-strong group – plus two guide dogs, from the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind, were treated to a tour by Norwich City Football Club stadium guide David Newton.
Mr Newton uses all his powers of description to bring Carrow Road to life for the visually-impaired fans – some of whom attend every home game.
The group visited the team dressing rooms, walked up the players' tunnel, took part in a mock press conference in the club's media room, and sat in head coach Daniel Farke's seat in the dugout beside the pitch.
“With such a buzz about the club this season, it was a fantastic experience for the visually-impaired fans to receive such a welcome at Carrow Road,” said Emma Dean, sports activity co-ordinator at the NNAB.