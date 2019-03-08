Search

Visually impaired Norwich City fans given Carrow Road tour

PUBLISHED: 10:32 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 10:32 30 April 2019

The group of visually-impaired Norwich City fans test out the dug-out at Carrow Road. Pic: Newman Associates PR.

The group of visually-impaired Norwich City fans test out the dug-out at Carrow Road. Pic: Newman Associates PR.

Newman Associates PR

Blind and visually-impaired Norwich City fans had the chance to experience behind the scenes at Carrow Road, when they were taken on a stadium tour.

The 14-strong group – plus two guide dogs, from the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind, were treated to a tour by Norwich City Football Club stadium guide David Newton.

Mr Newton uses all his powers of description to bring Carrow Road to life for the visually-impaired fans – some of whom attend every home game.

The group visited the team dressing rooms, walked up the players' tunnel, took part in a mock press conference in the club's media room, and sat in head coach Daniel Farke's seat in the dugout beside the pitch.

“With such a buzz about the club this season, it was a fantastic experience for the visually-impaired fans to receive such a welcome at Carrow Road,” said Emma Dean, sports activity co-ordinator at the NNAB.

Police launch appeal to trace missing colleague from Holt

A search is set to start from Holt police station for missing man Adrian (known as Ady) Porter on Tuesday morning. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer

One person has died and another injured following A11 crash

A person has been killed in a crash on the A11 near Wymondham this morning. Picture: Denise Bradley

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

‘We could spend £100m and still get relegated’ - City chief Webber delivers Premier League reality check

Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber is not getting carried away after sealing Premier League promotion Picture: Denise Bradley

Anger after broken glass spread across roads in village

CCTV at Mulbarton village hall captured footage of two men throwing bottles into the air before walking towards Long Lane. Photo: Submitted

Game on! Chris Wilder sounds title warning to Canaries

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is ready for a title battle with Norwich City Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cleeve threatens legal action after King’s Lynn play-off game is postponed

Stephen Cleeve, owner King's Lynn Town Picture: Ian Burt

BREAKING NEWS: King’s Lynn v Stratford is OFF

King's Lynn's play-off semi-final against Stratford is off Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Man found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich is named

The man who was found dead at Mousehold Heath in Norwich on Easter Monday is named as Mark Sewell. Picture: Dan Grimmer
