Visually impaired Norwich City fans given Carrow Road tour

The group of visually-impaired Norwich City fans test out the dug-out at Carrow Road. Pic: Newman Associates PR. Newman Associates PR

Blind and visually-impaired Norwich City fans had the chance to experience behind the scenes at Carrow Road, when they were taken on a stadium tour.

The 14-strong group – plus two guide dogs, from the Norfolk & Norwich Association for the Blind, were treated to a tour by Norwich City Football Club stadium guide David Newton.

Mr Newton uses all his powers of description to bring Carrow Road to life for the visually-impaired fans – some of whom attend every home game.

The group visited the team dressing rooms, walked up the players' tunnel, took part in a mock press conference in the club's media room, and sat in head coach Daniel Farke's seat in the dugout beside the pitch.

“With such a buzz about the club this season, it was a fantastic experience for the visually-impaired fans to receive such a welcome at Carrow Road,” said Emma Dean, sports activity co-ordinator at the NNAB.