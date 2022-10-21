'Potential danger to human health' led to water firm's £4m plant upgrade

Anglian Water is upgrading its treatment plant at Gayton after high levels of nitrates were found in drinking water - Credit: Google

Anglian Water is upgrading a treatment works to prevent "a potential danger to human health" to tens of thousands of its customers which it knew of five years ago.

Concerns over the safety of water supplies to customers in the King's Lynn and west Norfolk area emerged after AW announced it was starting work on a £4m revamp at its Gayton treatment plant.

Legal papers reveal the firm reported the potential for nitrate contamination from water supplied from the Gayton plant, which processes water abstracted from boreholes in November 2017.

A formal notice was issued the following year under the water quality regulations after AW said in a report "there is or has been a significant risk of supplying water in buildings, that could constitute a potential danger to human health".

AW was ordered to install an ion exchange plant at its Gayton works to remove the nitrates by December 2023.

It was also instructed to continue blending water with supplies from elsewhere in the system to reduce nitrate levels.

This week, the firm issued a statement saying work had begun on a £4m upgrade at Gayton.

It said: "The work, to construct a nitrate removal plant, will enhance the site’s already stringent treatment processes."

An AW spokesman said: "There has been no impact on the water being supplied to customer and we continue to provide customers with the highest quality drinking water which remains perfectly safe to drink.

"The work we’re undertaking at Gayton water treatment works is a proactive scheme to ensure that we continue to meet the drinking water regulatory limit for nitrate in the final water at Gayton.

"As part of our submission for funding for water quality schemes, we highlighted the need for additional treatment to reduce nitrate concentrations at Gayton as we identified rising nitrate levels in the raw water sources. This is to ensure continued compliance with the regulatory nitrate limit."

The work is expected to take a year. AW was also ordered to carry out "an enhanced monitoring strategy for nitrate to include the monitoring of all high-risk water sources and associated final waters on a weekly basis to supplement the current regulatory treated water monitoring".

The notice warns failure to comply could result in legal action.