Search

Advanced search

Nine-year-old hailed for ‘mammoth achievement’

PUBLISHED: 15:10 15 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:10 15 October 2020

From L-R: Past Bungay area Lion Club president Michael Gardiner, Amy Gilliatt and 3 Million Steps Trustee Zara Dyer. Picture: Ian Brown

From L-R: Past Bungay area Lion Club president Michael Gardiner, Amy Gilliatt and 3 Million Steps Trustee Zara Dyer. Picture: Ian Brown

Archant

A selfless nine-year-old has turned a lockdown hobby into a fundraising challenge to boost local charities.

Amy Gilliatt, from Bungay, completed a cycling challenge to help others less fortunate than herself during difficult times for everyone.

The youngster took on the three million cm challenge – which equates to 18.6 miles – as she cycled her favourite routes....twice!

In the process she raised close to £600 and decided to split the sponsorship between the Lowestoft-based brain injury recovery charity, 3 Million Steps, and the Bungay Area Lions that her family have been long standing members of.

On behalf of both charities, a spokesman said: “To say both causes are grateful and hugely impressed by young Amy’s mammoth achievement is an understatement.

“Well done Amy.”

Amy added: “I still enjoying going out on my bike, but I would like a little rest.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Coronavirus outbreak at Cranswick Country Foods factory

Cranswick Country Foods, which has had an outbreak of coronavirus among workers in its Watton base. Pic: EDP

Teenager in hospital after being stabbed in town centre brawl

A teenager is in hospital after being stabbed near the Boots pharmacy on St Peter's Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google

Developer accused of ‘pulling the wool over council’s eyes’ as 200 home plans changed

Plans for the development near Chediston Street, Halesworth, from Design and Access Statement. Photo: Christchurch Land and Estate Ltd.

Fire crews called to blaze at Banham Poultry factory

Fire appliances at the fire at Banham Poultry. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk town set for new Lidl

Lidl hopes to buid a new store at Downham Market Picture: Louisa Baldwin