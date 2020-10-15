Nine-year-old hailed for ‘mammoth achievement’

From L-R: Past Bungay area Lion Club president Michael Gardiner, Amy Gilliatt and 3 Million Steps Trustee Zara Dyer. Picture: Ian Brown Archant

A selfless nine-year-old has turned a lockdown hobby into a fundraising challenge to boost local charities.

Amy Gilliatt, from Bungay, completed a cycling challenge to help others less fortunate than herself during difficult times for everyone.

The youngster took on the three million cm challenge – which equates to 18.6 miles – as she cycled her favourite routes....twice!

In the process she raised close to £600 and decided to split the sponsorship between the Lowestoft-based brain injury recovery charity, 3 Million Steps, and the Bungay Area Lions that her family have been long standing members of.

On behalf of both charities, a spokesman said: “To say both causes are grateful and hugely impressed by young Amy’s mammoth achievement is an understatement.

“Well done Amy.”

Amy added: “I still enjoying going out on my bike, but I would like a little rest.”