Updated

Car stopped on A47 with NINE people squeezed in

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 8:21 AM February 11, 2021    Updated: 10:20 AM February 11, 2021
Overcrowded car

Police stopped an overcrowded car on the A47. - Credit: Norfolk Constabulary

Police stopped an overcrowded car in Norfolk - with nine people crammed into a vehicle meant for seven.

Police then discovered that, not only were too many people jammed into the Ford Galaxy,  but the driver was not insured.

Officers from Norfolk and Suffolk's Roads and Armed Policing Team and the Road Casualty Reduction Team stopped the vehicle on the A47 at Acle at about 2.30pm on Wednesday (February 10) afternoon.

The vehicle was stopped on the A47 (Acle Straight) at Acle around 14:30pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk police said: "The vehicle was seized as the driver had no insurance, he was issued a Traffic Offence Report (TOR) for this and six of the passengers were also issued tickets for not wearing seatbelts.

"No COVID fines were issued as they live in the same property and were travelling to work."

