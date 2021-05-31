Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town

Published: 1:12 PM May 31, 2021

Nine people were arrested after a night of 'assaults and disorderly behaviour' in King's Lynn.

They included a woman who had to be subdued with a pepper spray after attacking officers.

Extremely busy night in King's Lynn Town centre with 9 arrests made for a variety of assaults and disorderly behaviour. One of which was a female who assaulted officers and had to be subdued with Pava.

Now time for the paperwork!! ✍👮‍♂️ #Sgt3121 pic.twitter.com/NTxi4o8qYs — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) May 31, 2021

Revellers have returned to Norfolk Street and other areas of Lynn town centre with lockdown easing and customers allowed inside pubs and bars to drink.

But some took their celebrations too far as temperatures soared over long the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police tweeted: "Extremely busy night in King's Lynn Town centre with nine arrests made for a variety of assaults and disorderly behaviour."

#NESNT have been out patrolling on a lovely spring day. We're also promoting knowledge of the Public Space Protection Order in Norwich. We don't want to dampen spirits, but please drink responsibly and help keep the city great for both visitors and residents. #PS279 #PC55 #PC1592 pic.twitter.com/MZTIfyy5ea — Norwich Police (@NorwichPoliceUK) May 29, 2021

In Norwich, officers have been promoting a public space protection order, which gives them additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

They tweeted:" We don't want to dampen spirits, but please drink responsibly and help keep the city great for both visitors and residents."