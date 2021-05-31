News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nine arrested after 'disorderly' night in town

Chris Bishop

Published: 1:12 PM May 31, 2021   
Norfolk Street, in King's Lynn, Picture: Chris Bishop

Police made nine arrests in King's Lynn for disorderly behaviour overnight - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nine people were arrested after a night of 'assaults and disorderly behaviour' in King's Lynn.

They included a woman who had to be subdued with a pepper spray after attacking officers.

Revellers have returned to Norfolk Street and other areas of Lynn town centre with lockdown easing and customers allowed inside pubs and bars to drink.

But some took their celebrations too far as temperatures soared over long the Bank Holiday weekend.

Police tweeted: "Extremely busy night in King's Lynn Town centre with nine arrests made for a variety of assaults and disorderly behaviour."

In Norwich, officers have been promoting a public space protection order, which gives them additional powers to tackle anti-social behaviour.

They tweeted:" We don't want to dampen spirits, but please drink responsibly and help keep the city great for both visitors and residents."

