Nine Norfolk Parkruns and when you'll be able to try them
Parkrun has announced its 5k events will be sprinting back into action in two weeks.
Not every landowner has given permission for the events to take place, but there are nine locations across Norfolk which are preparing to reopen on Saturday, July 24.
Thetford
Where: Abbey Meadows, Thetford, IP24 1BB
Norwich
Where: Eaton Park, 2 S Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AU
Blickling
Where: Blickling Park (National Trust), Blickling, Aylsham, Norwich, NR11 6NF
Swaffham
Where: The Nicholas Hamond Academy Sports Fields, Brandon Rd, Swaffham, PE37 7DZ
Brundall
Where: Countryside Park, Postwick Lane, Brundall, NR13 5RF
Holkham
Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB
Sheringham
Where: Sheringham Park (National Trust), Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TL
Great Yarmouth North Beach
Where: Great Yarmouth North Beach, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ
Gorleston Cliffs
Where: Gorleston Cliffs near Marine Parade, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6DY
All Parkruns take place on Saturdays at 9am and are free to enter, but you have to be registered before the event.