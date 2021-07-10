Nine Norfolk Parkruns and when you'll be able to try them

Published: 10:43 AM July 10, 2021

Parkrunners huddled together at Eaton Park in Norwich last February. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Parkrun has announced its 5k events will be sprinting back into action in two weeks.

Not every landowner has given permission for the events to take place, but there are nine locations across Norfolk which are preparing to reopen on Saturday, July 24.

Thetford

Where: Abbey Meadows, Thetford, IP24 1BB

Norwich

Where: Eaton Park, 2 S Park Ave, Norwich NR4 7AU

Blickling

Where: Blickling Park (National Trust), Blickling, Aylsham, Norwich, NR11 6NF

Swaffham

Where: The Nicholas Hamond Academy Sports Fields, Brandon Rd, Swaffham, PE37 7DZ

Brundall

Where: Countryside Park, Postwick Lane, Brundall, NR13 5RF

Holkham

Where: Holkham Hall, Wells-next-the-Sea, NR23 1AB

Sheringham

Where: Sheringham Park (National Trust), Upper Sheringham, NR26 8TL

Great Yarmouth North Beach

Where: Great Yarmouth North Beach, North Drive, Great Yarmouth, NR30 1EQ

Gorleston Cliffs

Where: Gorleston Cliffs near Marine Parade, Gorleston-on-Sea, Great Yarmouth, NR31 6DY

All Parkruns take place on Saturdays at 9am and are free to enter, but you have to be registered before the event.