Local expert picks nine feelgood funk and soul favourites
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Many have used lockdown as a chance to discover new music, so why not try some funk and soul on the recommendation of local expert and former DJ Ian Clark?
A regular DJ on the Northern Soul scene Mr Clark, who lives in North Walsham, has played at all-nighters up and down the country including London's 100 Club.
Here he picks nine funk and soul classics for both hardened fans and newcomers to the genre to keep you moving during lockdown.
Dobie Gray - 'Out On The Floor'
Candi Staton - 'Young Hearts Run Free'
Jackie Wilson - 'Higher and Higher'
Curtis Mayfield - 'Move On Up'
Sister Sledge - 'We Are Family'
Darrell Banks - 'Open The Door To Your Heart'
James Brown - 'Hot Pants'
Gwen McCrae - 'Keep The Fire Burning'
Marvin Gaye - 'What's Going On'