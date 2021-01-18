Local expert picks nine feelgood funk and soul favourites

Published: 8:19 AM January 18, 2021 Updated: 8:28 AM January 18, 2021

And so I popped into my local record store.... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many have used lockdown as a chance to discover new music, so why not try some funk and soul on the recommendation of local expert and former DJ Ian Clark?

A regular DJ on the Northern Soul scene Mr Clark, who lives in North Walsham, has played at all-nighters up and down the country including London's 100 Club.

Ian Clark of North Walsham. - Credit: Archant

Here he picks nine funk and soul classics for both hardened fans and newcomers to the genre to keep you moving during lockdown.

Dobie Gray - 'Out On The Floor'

Candi Staton - 'Young Hearts Run Free'

Candi Staton arriving at the Mobo Awards 2014 held at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London. - Credit: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Jackie Wilson - 'Higher and Higher'

Curtis Mayfield - 'Move On Up'

Sister Sledge - 'We Are Family'

Sister Sledge perform at the South Tyneside Festival 2017 at Bents Park in South Shields. - Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA

Darrell Banks - 'Open The Door To Your Heart'

James Brown - 'Hot Pants'

Gwen McCrae - 'Keep The Fire Burning'

Marvin Gaye - 'What's Going On'