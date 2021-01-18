News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Local expert picks nine feelgood funk and soul favourites

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:19 AM January 18, 2021    Updated: 8:28 AM January 18, 2021
And so I popped into my local record store.... Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Many have used lockdown as a chance to discover new music, so why not try some funk and soul on the recommendation of local expert and former DJ Ian Clark?

A regular DJ on the Northern Soul scene Mr Clark, who lives in North Walsham, has played at all-nighters up and down the country including London's 100 Club.

Ian Clark of North Walsham.

Here he picks nine funk and soul classics for both hardened fans and newcomers to the genre to keep you moving during lockdown.

Dobie Gray - 'Out On The Floor'

Candi Staton - 'Young Hearts Run Free'

Candi Staton arriving at the Mobo Awards 2014 held at the SSE Arena, Wembley, London. PRESS ASSOCIAT

Jackie Wilson - 'Higher and Higher'

Curtis Mayfield - 'Move On Up'

Sister Sledge - 'We Are Family'

Sister Sledge perform at the South Tyneside Festival 2017 at Bents Park in South Shields.

Darrell Banks - 'Open The Door To Your Heart'

James Brown - 'Hot Pants'

Gwen McCrae - 'Keep The Fire Burning'

Marvin Gaye - 'What's Going On'

