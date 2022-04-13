News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Firefighters battle building fire for over seven hours in Norfolk village

Owen Sennitt

Published: 7:02 AM April 13, 2022
Nine fire crews were at the scene of a building fire in East Tuddenham for over seven hours - Credit: Chris Bishop

Firefighters battled a building fire in a Norfolk village near Dereham into the early hours of the morning.

Nine fire crews attended the blaze in East Tuddenham which had started before 5.30pm on Tuesday, April 12. 

Teams remained at the scene in Sandy Lane until 1am the following morning.

Main and hose reel jets and hand appliances were used to bring the fire under control.

Crews from Dereham, Earlham, Fakenham, Sprowston, Reepham, Watton, Aylsham, Hingham and long Stratton attended the blaze. 


