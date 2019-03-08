Nine of the best coastal pubs in Norfolk

The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham Archant

Sometimes you just can't beat some pub grub! Here are nine of the best pubs you can visit along Norfolk's idyllic coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Old Bank. Photo: Waitrose & Partners The Old Bank. Photo: Waitrose & Partners

The Salthouse Dun Cow, Salthouse

The aspiration behind this business is to be a pub that happens to serve good food - not a restaurant that happens to have a bar.

Most establishments pride themselves on local, good quality produce. And the crew at Salthouse are no different.

They have Red Poll beef from Rex and Sarah Dawson at The Manor House and fish from Richard Matthews, who can often be seen coming through the door with an arm full of freshly caught crabs and lobsters.

The White Horse is on the High Street in Blakeney, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson The White Horse is on the High Street in Blakeney, Norfolk. Picture: Stuart Anderson

The pub is rated four and a half stars on Trip Advisor.

The Rose & Crown, Snettisham

How could we forget Norfolk's dining pub of the year? A quintessential inn which nestles beside a village cricket pitch draped in roses.

The Rose and Crown at Snettisham, on the west Norfolk coastline near King's Lynn, has been named as one of Britain's top ten pubs for the fifth year in a row.

A summer menu in the garden at the Rose and Crown Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown A summer menu in the garden at the Rose and Crown Picture: Submitted by the Rose and Crown

As well as its staple dishes, the pub also has vegetarian and vegan options along with tapas and sharing platters.

The White Horse, Brancaster

The White Horse Inn is situated on the marshland coastline of north Norfolk at Brancaster Staithe, an area of outstanding natural beauty.

Run by Phil and Fran Hartshorne, the award-winning restaurant makes the most of shellfish from the village fisherman

The Mexican falafel pitta and side order of three dolma. Picture: STUART ANDERSON The Mexican falafel pitta and side order of three dolma. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The menus change regularly and are created from the best seasonal pickings on offer.

And did we mention the views are fantastic?

The restaurant is rated four and a half stars on Trip Advisor.

The Lifeboat Inn, Thornham

The Foundry Arms, Southrepps. Picture: ANTONY KELLY The Foundry Arms, Southrepps. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The restaurant in Thornham offers a variety of places and cosy corners with roaring fires, comfy sofas to dine or simply have a drink and unwind.

From delicious, set-you-up-for-the-day hearty breakfasts, to traditional lunchtime or evening meals like fish and chips, this pub gets all its produce from right here in Norfolk.

If you're looking for something unique and a little different, the establishment offers cedar wood pavilions for groups or private eating parties.

All pavilions feature Philips Bluetooth-enabled speakers that let you play your favourite music directly from your phone.

The Rose and Crown in Snettisham has been commended by the AA Guide. Picture: AWPRCO The Rose and Crown in Snettisham has been commended by the AA Guide. Picture: AWPRCO

You may also want to watch:

Foundry Arms, Cromer

Their recent refurbishment has provided large dining room where families, couples or groups of friends can unwind by the coast.

Popular dishes include beer battered cod and chips in a delicate batter with a satisfying crunch, chargilled 10oz rump steak done to perfection and homemade lasagne.

The pub also offers a pizza menu for even more relaxed dining.

Dogs are allowed at the pub, but owners are asked to sit at the bar with them.

The Old Bank, Snettisham

Located just a few miles away from Hunstanton, the Old Bank offers freshly and locally sourced produce.

In October 2018 the restaurant was named The Good Food Guide Best Local Restaurant 2019 for the whole of Britain and soon after was also listed in the Michelin Guide.

The menu changes on weekly, or sometime even daily basis to make sure customers are always eating the freshest food on offer.

They also offer a seven course tasting menu.

Bar 1 and Resturant, Gorleston

Bar 1 is one of Gorleston's leading music venues, which offers live music every weekend along with a large range of drinks and great food.

Rated five stars on Trip Advisor, the gastropub's menu offers hearty pub grub while also catering for vegetarians.

From small plates too burgers and fish, there's something for everyone.

The Red Hart Inn, Sheringham

The family run traditional 17th century Inn in the heart of Bodham has been run by the Merritt family for past six years.

The restaurant and function room was originally a cow shed but was converted in the 1980s.

Now, the dog friendly pub focuses on offering real food for real people.

The Kings Arms, Fleggburgh

A fine red-brick country pub, set in the heart of the village of Fleggburgh, and ideally located for exploring the Norfolk Broads.

Seasonal food on the menus could include anything from Cromer crab and north Norfolk mussels to Norfolk beef.

The pub, which has two AA rosettes also allows dogs in the bar area

The Gastropub is rated four and a half stars on Trip Advisor.