Nine albums new and old to get into during lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:57 PM January 11, 2021   
Vinyl is making a comeback as a new generation discovers the joy of labels, sleeves, etc etc...

UK vinyl sales reached their highest level since the early 90s in 2020, with Holt resident and Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess holding regular Twitter listening parties, as many chose to discover some new albums while they are stuck inside.

Some 4.8 million vinyl albums were sold last year. Casey Cooper-Fiske selects a range of albums to enjoy.

The Rolling Stones - Exile on Main Street

(from left) Ronnie Wood, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts and Keith Richards of the Rolling Stones during

Made in isolation during a stay at Villa Nelcote in the south of France while the Stones were in tax exile, the album has everything to get you through lockdown from flat out rockers such as 'Rip This Joint' and 'Rocks Off' accompanied by the pseudo-country of 'Sweet Virginia' and the gospel swoon of 'Shine a Light'.

Arctic Monkeys - Live at the Royal Albert Hall

(L-R) Matt Helders, Alex Turner Jamie Cook and Nick O'Malley from Arctic Monkeys with their awards i

We've all been missing the thrill of live music for some time now, so take a trip back to 2019 for Arctic Monkeys fantastic career-spanning set at the Royal Albert Hall, featuring classic hits such as 'I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor' alongside deeper cuts from latest album Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino.

Juniore - Un, Deux, Trois

One of last year's best releases, the trio perfect their avant-pop sound mixing ye-ye, garage, surf and pop, whilst holding it together with a distinctly French cool. From the addictive beats of 'Ah Bah D’Accord’, catchy even for non-French speakers, to Arabic influences on 'Walili', the album provides a relaxed yet fresh and exciting listen.

Iggy and the Stooges - Raw Power

Iggy Pop of Iggy and the Stooges performs at the Hard Rock Calling music festival in Hyde Park, Lond

Blast away the lockdown blues with the most powerful album ever made, from the opening proto-punk assault of 'Search and Destroy' through the menacing 'Gimme Danger' to the romping 'Shake Appeal' this one's sure to break you free from the drain of Zoom calls.

Funkadelic - Maggot Brain

Most know Funkadelic for dancefloor hit 'One Nation Under a Groove', but years before that the band were much more experimental with Maggot Brain standing as the most impressive result of their genre-bending. From the wild riffing of the opening title track to the heavenly gospel harmonies of 'Can You Get To That', this one is perfect for those looking for to explore fresh new ground.

T-Rex - Tanx

T Rex play West Runton Pavilion in 1977.

Marc Bolan flirts with psychedelia whilst retaining T-Rex's iconic glam backbone on what is perhaps the band's most underrated album, perfect for sweeping away the lockdown gloom with weird and wonderful lyrics backed by triumphant guitars.

The Cramps - Songs the Lord Taught Us

For those looking for something adventurous, The Cramps signature sound "one half hillbilly and one half punk" as they define on 'Garbageman', is unmatched. Their deranged rock and roll mixes 50s sounds with 60s garage rock and produces something totally unique, from the fuzz drive of 'Sunglasses After Dark' to the rather fitting 'What's Behind the Mask?' it'll definitely help you to leave your stressed mind behind.

La Roux - Supervision

Elly Jackson of La Roux performing in The Big Top at Bestival. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Archive/PA Images

A criminally overlooked album released last year, La Roux's third album is packed with sugary synth-driven pop to keep you moving all day long from the catchy 'International Woman of Leisure' to the funky '21st Century'.

The Pretty Things - SF Sorrow

The Pretty Things lead singer Phil May. 

When thinking of a rock opera The Who's Tommy would probably be the first album to come to mind for most people, but SF Sorrow, which predates The Who album by a year is arguably more impressive. The trippy psychedelic journey which follows the life of Sebastian F. Sorrow is perfect for escaping the outside world for a while.



Music
Arts & Culture
Coronavirus

