Top property student celebrates after award at House of Lords

PUBLISHED: 09:54 22 November 2018 | UPDATED: 09:54 22 November 2018

Nina Chambers with her Propertymark Qualifications UK Learner of the Year Award at the House of Lords. Picture: SUPPLIED BY NORFOLK EDUCATIONAL SERVICES

Years of hard work have paid off for Cromer’s Nina Chambers, who has been presented with a national award at the House of Lords after acing her college course.

Ms Chambers, 18, not only received distinctions in her two-year customer and property services course, but she was also been named UK Learner of the Year by awards body ARLA Propertymark.

The former Sheringham High School student said: “Just getting nominated and shortlisted for this award was an achievement, as I felt that I was up against a lot of strong nominees. It came as a shock to find out I had won.

“It is fantastic to receive this and what made it for me was how proud everyone else has been of the achievement.”

Ms Chambers completed the City College Norwich course in June and has since take up a role as a lettings negotiator for Abbotts Countrywide in Cromer.

Lord Richard Best and Heather Wheeler, under-secretary of state for housing, presented her with the award.

Jenny Jones, City College’s customer and property services course leader, said: “This award is highly deserved recognition for Nina, whose commitment, enthusiasm and work ethic during her two years at City College Norwich were outstanding.

“It was a huge achievement to be shortlisted for the award and invited to the ceremony in Westminster and it’s absolutely fantastic that she won.”

