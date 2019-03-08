Mystery after nurse found dead at home

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Archant Norfolk 2016

The cause of death of a Norwich nurse, who was found unresponsive in her home, remains a mystery, an inquest has heard.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Nikki Mitchell, 35, died at her home in Blackthorn Close, Norwich on May 25.

At an inquest opening held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday (October 17), Mrs Mitchell's cause of death was given as unascertained.

The court heard how Mrs Mitchell, who worked as a nurse, had been identified to a police officer by her father, Paul Allard.

The case has been adjourned for a full inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 2, 2020.