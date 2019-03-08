Search

Mystery after nurse found dead at home

PUBLISHED: 13:04 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:20 17 October 2019

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held.

Carrow House, where Norfolk Coroners Court is held. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The cause of death of a Norwich nurse, who was found unresponsive in her home, remains a mystery, an inquest has heard.

Nikki Mitchell, 35, died at her home in Blackthorn Close, Norwich on May 25.

At an inquest opening held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday (October 17), Mrs Mitchell's cause of death was given as unascertained.

The court heard how Mrs Mitchell, who worked as a nurse, had been identified to a police officer by her father, Paul Allard.

The case has been adjourned for a full inquest to take place at Norfolk Coroner's Court on February 2, 2020.

