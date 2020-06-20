‘Nightmare’ queues as town left with one post office

Sam Welford said the queues at the Wymondham post office were a 'nightmare'. Picture: Ruth Lawes Archant

Frustrations are growing as “nightmare” queues continue at a town’s only post office - nearly a year after another branch closed.

The post office in the East of England Co-Op in Wymondham. Picture: Google The post office in the East of England Co-Op in Wymondham. Picture: Google

People living in Wymondham have reported queues around the block for the post office in the East of England Co-Op on Lime Tree Avenue amid lockdown.

Queues were first reported in December after the other branch inside the One Stop store on Market Street closed.

But a spokesperson for the Post Office said there was an interested retailer for the branch and when plans were confirmed the community would be updated.

Meanwhile, people have reported queues of up to half-an-hour for the post office in the past few months.

Sam Welford, a heating engineer who uses the post office a couple of times a week, labelled the queues a “nightmare”.

The 41-year-old said: “I come down here for a five-minute job but sometimes the queues take forever. There’s an entire town using one post office and they really need to open another.”

Edwin Clark, 68, said “everybody was moaning” about only having one post office but wanted to make clear it was not the fault of staff.

He said: “They desperately need to do something even if it’s just temporary as the whole thing is just going to crumble. How will pensioners get their pension or those without computers access post office services? It needs sorting out.

“The staff however are really lovely and helpful and in no way do I blame them.”

A Post Office spokesperson said: “The current unprecedented situation of Covid 19 has impacted many businesses. Like many retailers we’ve had to stop some activity while we focus on supporting our postmasters and their teams through this very difficult period so that they can continue to maintain service to their customers.

“The vacancy for Wymondham has been advertised and we have an interested retailer. When we have any confirmed plans we will of course update the local community.

“In the interim alternative branches include Rustens, Hethersett, Barnham Broom and Bunwell. These are unprecedented times and we ask for customers to be patient as some branches are experiencing staffing issues caused by the pandemic.”

East of England Co-Op has been contacted for comment.