Nightclub nostalgia: the evolution of nightlife on Tombland

PUBLISHED: 12:00 18 October 2020

The Samson and Hercules building on Tombland was originally built in 1657. Pic: Archant library

Archant

Do you remember busting a move in one of the many Tombland nightclubs?

Dancing in the ballroom of the Samson and Hercules in the early 1960's. Picture: Archant LibraryDancing in the ballroom of the Samson and Hercules in the early 1960's. Picture: Archant Library

Tombland had some of the biggest nightclubs in Norwich, do you remember them?

We are doing something different for Nightclub nostalgia this week as we look back at Tombland.

It used to be the place to be on a Saturday night with locals hitting the dancefloors, whether that was the ballroom of Samson and Hercules or the sweaty nightclubs of Ritzy’s, Central Park and Ikon.

Take a look through our gallery of Tombland nightlife in decades gone by.

Both 5th Avenue and Ritzys nightclub on Tombland in November 1996. Photo: Archant LibraryBoth 5th Avenue and Ritzys nightclub on Tombland in November 1996. Photo: Archant Library

Were you a Ritzy's regular in the 1980s? Picture: Archant LibraryWere you a Ritzy's regular in the 1980s? Picture: Archant Library

Do you remember doorman Carl Dale of Norwich nightclub Ritzy in 1995? Picture: Archant LibraryDo you remember doorman Carl Dale of Norwich nightclub Ritzy in 1995? Picture: Archant Library

DJ Phil Simmons doing his job at Central Park in February 1991. Photo: Archant LibraryDJ Phil Simmons doing his job at Central Park in February 1991. Photo: Archant Library

Ritzy's turned into Ikon nightclub, the next step of the Tombland nightlife evolution in the 1990s. Photo: Archant LibraryRitzy's turned into Ikon nightclub, the next step of the Tombland nightlife evolution in the 1990s. Photo: Archant Library

Preparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich. Picture: Bill SmithPreparing to dance the night away at the last night of the Fifth Avenue nightclub in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith

Jerri Roberts, left, and Michelle Caddick at the last night of the Ikon nightclub in Norwich. Picture: Bill SmithJerri Roberts, left, and Michelle Caddick at the last night of the Ikon nightclub in Norwich. Picture: Bill Smith

