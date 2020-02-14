Search

Night of first light festival in Norwich cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis' arrival

PUBLISHED: 14:41 14 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:47 14 February 2020

Love Light Norwich installation at the Cathedral. Picture: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

One night of an inaugural lights festival in Norwich has been cancelled ahead of Storm Dennis' arrival.

Pictures from the first night of Love Light Norwich. Photo: Richard MarksPictures from the first night of Love Light Norwich. Photo: Richard Marks

The first Love Light Norwich, organised by the Norwich Business Improvement District, kicked off on Thursday night, with light displays and events held around the city.

But on its website, the organisers said "due to the extreme weather conditions forecast for Saturday", when wind speeds between 50mph and 70mph are expected, they had decided to cancel the festival on Saturday, February 15.

The only exception is the performances of FloodLight by The Neutrinos, which will go ahead indoors in The Halls.

"We need to put everyone's safety first," they said.

Festivities on Friday night will go ahead as planned.

Storm Dennis is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the county across the weekend, with a Met Office weather warning in place on Saturday and Sunday.

It comes a week after Storm Ciara wreaked havoc across the county.

For more information visit the festival's website.



