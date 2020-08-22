Night flying warning from RAF base
22 August 2020
Norfolk-based Lightning jets are set to begin night training exercises over the region next week.
Take-offs will resume from RAF Marham next week, with night flights scheduled from Tuesday, August 25 until Friday, October 9.
The base said: “The night flying will predominantly take place Mondays to Thursdays and is expected to be completed before 11pm each evening.
“This night flying is essential for training ahead of two exercises that the Lightning Force will be taking part in this autumn.
“As part of this training the airfield is also expecting to be in use over the weekend of September 12 - 13.”
It added there will be “increased activity” from September 7 - 21, including both day and night flights.
The skies have fallen silent over the last two weeks because personnel have been on leave following a deployment at sea on board the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth.
