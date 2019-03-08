Inquests opened into the deaths of two men in crashes
PUBLISHED: 16:07 21 March 2019 | UPDATED: 16:07 21 March 2019
An inquest has opened into the death of a man whose car left the road, hit a tree and caught fire.
Oleg Peroncov died on the B1332 in Brooke on November 18 last year,
An inquest opening at Norfolk Coroner’s court, heard how the 46-year-old, who lived in Oval Road, Norwich, had been employed as a factory operator.
Mr Peroncov’s cause of death was given as unascertained.
The case has been adjourned until June 21 at Norfolk Coroner’s Court.
An inquest has also been opened into the death of a maintenance engineer from West Dereham.
Nigel Reynolds, died at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital, King’s Lynn, on January 31, following a motorcycle crash on the A134 at Stradsett near Downham Market.
Following his death, Mr Reynolds’ family described the 53-year-old as a “family man” and “friend to many”.
The case has been adjourned pending a review.
