Concerns raised for missing 74-year-old man from Beccles

Police are appealing for help in tracing Nigel Gravenall - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

Concerns have been raised for the welfare of a 74-year-old man who has been reported missing.

Police are appealing for help in tracing Nigel Gravenall from North Cove, Beccles.

He was last seen leaving Pinewood Gardens on foot at 10am on Friday, October 14.

Mr Gravenall is described as a white male with a slim build, 5ft 10 inches tall, with grey thinning short hair and a scar behind his right ear.

He was wearing an orange thin long sleeve puffa coat, dark khaki chino jeans, boots, and a blue checked baseball cap.

Officers are extremely concerned for Mr Gravenall and are asking anyone who has seen him or who has any information on where he may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.



