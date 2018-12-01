Railway author signing copies of his latest book in Norfolk

The Liveries of the Pre-Grouping Railways Volume 2. Picture: Lightmoor Press Archant

Well-known railway author and lecturer Nigel Digby will be signing copies of his latest book in north Norfolk.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Liveries of the Pre-Grouping Railways is a four-volume series published by Lightmoor Press depicting the colours worn by the locomotives, carriages and wagons of the standard gauge steam railways of Great Britain before the First World War.

Volume Two presents the liveries of the railways in the East of England and Scotland which became part of the London and North Eastern Railway in 1923. This includes celebrated local Norfolk lines, the Midland & Great Northern Joint Railway and the Great Eastern Railway.

Originally published as a series of illustrated articles in British Railway Modelling magazine, this edition brings them together.

Mr Digby, who lives in Cromer, will be book-signing at Jarrold in Church Street, Cromer from 11am to 1pm on Saturday, December 1, and at Weybourne station on Sunday, December 2, from 1pm to 3pm.