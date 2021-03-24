Published: 3:47 PM March 24, 2021

Jo Goodman with her father Stuart who died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital in April

A 32-year-old woman whose father died of coronavirus at a Norfolk hospital met Nicola Sturgeon as she continues to demand a statutory public inquiry into the lives lost.

Jo Goodman lost her father Stuart at the age of 72 after he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on April 2.

Fuelled by feelings that her father's death had been preventable, Ms Goodman set up the Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice group.

Jo Goodman with her father Stuart who died after being diagnosed with Covid in Norwich - Credit: Submitted

Having written to Boris Johnson six times requesting a meeting, Ms Goodman and others were "either ignored or brushed off".

On Monday, Ms Goodman spoke directly to First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon over Zoom regarding an inquiry in Scotland.

Following the meeting, Ms Goodman said: "She is committed and the Scottish preference is for a four nation approach. She is about to face an election so if she is re-elected, she intends to instigate a public inquiry in Scotland, if not in Westminster."

Ms Goodman, who now lives in London having left Norfolk in 2007, said her father had a number of underlying health issues but was still full of life and had a huge amount to live for.

Stuart Goodman who died at the age of 72 - Credit: Submitted

The retired photographer had been beginning treatment for cancer when he caught covid, but he was determined to publish his first book of photographs.

Ms Goodman's brother Adam, 31, also caught covid and was placed in intensive care just six weeks later.

She started calling for a statutory public inquiry before the vaccine programme began.

Ms Goodman said: "For those of us who lost loved ones early on during the pandemic, it was hard to see more lives were lost during the second wave. That was just devastating.

"This is about learning lessons and saving lives by trying to engage with all the political parties."

She also pointed out an independent inquiry is not the same as a statutory public inquiry as less information would be available publicly.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer joined the calls for a public inquiry during Prime Minister's Questions.

“That is the only way we can get to the bottom of the many mistakes that were made during the pandemic and find justice for those who have suffered," Mr Starmer said.