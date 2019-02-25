Search

Tributes paid to ‘bright and gifted’ UEA student Nick Sadler as police confirm his death

25 February, 2019 - 16:46
Nick Sadler, who was described as

Nick Sadler, who was described as "the sweetest guy you could ever meet" by his family. Picture: Will Sadler

Archant

Tributes have been paid to an “outstanding” student and writer as police confirm the body recovered from the UEA lake last week was Nick Sadler.

Specialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: ArchantSpecialist police diving teams from Nottinghamshire Police have joined the search for missing UEA student Nick Sadler. Picture: Archant

The 25-year-old had been missing for 11 days when diving teams found a body in the lake on university campus on Tuesday, February 19.

His family, friends and well-wishers had been desperately searching for the young man, who was from King’s Lynn, with hundreds of missing posters plastered around the city.

Police confirmed today the body was Nick, after formal identification took place.

And the university paid tribute to the “bright, gifted and much-loved” third year student.

From left Nick Sadler, Ayesha Mitchell, Ashleigh Gormer and Kieran Wooldcock Picture: Ashleigh GormerFrom left Nick Sadler, Ayesha Mitchell, Ashleigh Gormer and Kieran Wooldcock Picture: Ashleigh Gormer

A UEA spokesperson said: “Nick joined UEA’s Disciplinary Institute for the humanities on a foundation year in 2015, and went on to become an outstanding student of Film and Television Studies.

“One of Nick’s loves was writing, an area where he displayed real talent, in particular for writing comedy.

“In writing workshops he was eager, enthusiastic and generous, always supportive of his fellow students’ writing. His own work was consistently engaging, inventive and entertaining, earning top marks and praise from his instructors.

“Nick was popular with students and staff members alike, with a close-knit and devoted group of friends. We have lost a bright, gifted and much-loved member of our UEA community.”

After Nick’s body was discovered, his father Will described his son as a “wonderful child”.

“It was a privilege to have him as a son,” he said. “He was so supportive of everyone and wanted to help everyone, and he couldn’t understand why the world was not like that with him.

“He loved people, and he loved cats - he was mad on animals generally.

“He was kind - I never had an argument with him. I knew he would have made a lovely father, but he won’t have that chance.”

The moving sentiments were echoed by Mr Sadler’s brother Oliver, 31, who described him as “the sweetest guy you could ever meet”.

“He’d do anything for you,” he said. “He never hurt anybody, he was kind and funny to be around.

“He has given us so many wonderful memories and I still can’t believe that this has actually happened. We all miss him terribly.”

