Police to resume search for missing 25-year-old UEA student

Nick Sadler has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will Sadler Archant

The search for a missing 25-year-old UEA student will resume this morning.

Nick Sadler with his sister, Lauren. Nick has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will Sadler Nick Sadler with his sister, Lauren. Nick has been missing since Friday morning. Picture: Will Sadler

Nick Sadler was last seen at his Norwich home on Thursday, February 7. Since then there has been growing concern for his welfare.

His family yesterday issued an emotional plea for him to make contact after his “unusual and out-of-character” disappearance.

He had been “worried” about the future after graduation, his family said, and was last seen by his house mates in the early hours of Friday morning.

Nick’s father Will Sadler, 59, has urged his son to let them know he is safe as concerns build over his whereabouts.

Nick Sadler. Picture: Norfolk Police Nick Sadler. Picture: Norfolk Police

“We are all very worried about you and want to know you are safe,” said Mr Sadler. “Whatever you may think, nobody thinks any less of you.

“Your family and friends love you dearly and want to see you again.

“Please contact us to let us know you are safe.

Nick lived with three others on Helena Road in Earlham, where he was last seen.

Norfolk police stood down the search for the film and television studies at dusk on Monday, and will resume the operation this morning (Tuesday).

• Anybody who has seen Nick or knows of his current whereabouts should contact Norfolk Police immediately on 101 quoting CAD 22 of Sunday, February 10, 2019.