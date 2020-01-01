Search

Advanced search

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

PUBLISHED: 06:30 28 January 2020

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Archant

A former GP died after crashing his bicycle into a wall and landing on the roadside below, an inquest has heard.

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-FisherDr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

Nick Ireland, who lived in Freethorpe, Great Yarmouth, was on a cycling holiday with friends in Holland when the freak accident occurred on a cycle path in Overveen, near Amsterdam.

The 76-year-old was knocked unconscious and placed on life support for 12 days until June 21, 2019, when his family elected to withhold further treatment.

Dr Ireland served for 43 years at Acle Medical Centre and was known for having an adventurous streak, completing the Santiago de Compostela pilgrimage in Spain and visiting Nepal eight times.

Having retired from working as a GP in August 2018, Dr Ireland cared for his wife, Ann, until her death in January 2019 following a long battle with illness.

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: ArchantDr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Archant

During an inquest into Dr Ireland's death at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Monday, January 27, a statement was read on behalf of his friend, Mike Baker, who witnessed the crash.

Mr Baker said: "On the morning of the accident Dr Ireland was in high spirts ahead of another day of cycling. It was the Sunday before a bank holiday, so there were many groups of cyclists.

"I was trailing the group positioned behind Dr Ireland and it was from this position I saw him moving away from the pathway and into the wall.

"How he achieved such momentum as he hit this wall I don't know, but he was thrown over the handlebars and cartwheeled through the air."

When Mr Baker and another member of the group, Dr Williams, reached the roadside below, Dr Ireland was "deeply unconscious and making no attempt to breathe". Dr Williams administered mouth-to-mouth and cardiac massage, before Dr Ireland was taken to hospital in Amsterdam.

A statement on behalf of Dr Ireland's daughter, Jessica Basey-Fisher, said further treatment was withheld due to the likelihood of paralysis. Speaking in court, Mrs Basey-Fisher added: "I was hoping it could be recommended that a fence is put up to prevent (further accidents)."

Senior coroner Jacqueline Lake reached a conclusion of accidental death due to brain injuries. She pledged to write to Dutch authorities raising concerns about the safety of the wall alongside the cycling path in Overveen.

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Care home forced to closed after third inadequate rating

St Nicholas Care Home in Sheringham, whihc has been shut after a third inadequate rating from the CQC. Photo by Mark Bullimore

Boy taken to hospital after being hit by bus during rush hour traffic

An accident has caused gridlock in the Newmarket Road area of Norwich Photo: Denise Bradley

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Flooding in town centre market place

Anglian Water are on site assessing the issue. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Most Read

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

Tom Jones announces Norwich concert this summer

Tom Jones is coming to Earlham Park in Norwich in 2020 Credit: Supplied by LHG Events

Ultra-fast broadband plans announced for nine Norfolk towns

Ultra-fast broadband will be coming to nine Norfolk market towns, Openreach has announced. Picture: BT Openreach

WATCH: The terrifying moment stolen car ploughs into pub goers in hit and run

CCTV footage has captured the terrifying moment a stolen car ploughed into pub goers in Norwich before fleeing the scene. Photo: The Mischief pub

Jim Davidson posts rant from car park after discovering he’s booked into ‘working man’s club’

Comedian Jim Davidson (pictured) slammed his gig at the GER Club in March in a hilarious Facebook video. Picture: PA/Ian West/Jim Davidson

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

GP died after freak cycling accident near Amsterdam

Dr Nick Ireland, from Freethorpe, died following a cycling accident near Amsterdam in summer 2019. Picture: Courtesy of Jessica Basey-Fisher

If your surname is on this list you could be sitting on a fortune

There are a number of unclaimed estates in Norfolk. Is your surname on this list? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/ilkercelik

The battle for Anglia Square’s future: White elephant or a huge boost for Norwich?

Plans for a 20-storey tower in Anglia Square. Photo: Weston Homes

‘I’d have been a goner’ - City fan praises life-saving efforts after Carrow Road heart attack

Norwich City fan Paul Mills, with club staff and paramedics who saved his life. Picture: Courtesy of Paul Mills

The boys from the ‘yards’ - the story of 11 days that changed Norfolk men’s lives

The second batallion Norfolk Regiment on parade in Norwich, on their return home in 1919. Photo: Royal Norfolk Regimental Museum
Drive 24