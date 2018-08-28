Man missing since Saturday found

Nicholas Bush has been found. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary NC

A missing man from South Norfolk has been found, police have confirmed.

Nicholas Bush aged 32, of Kenninghall Road, Bressingham, was last seen at his home address around 11pm on Saturday, January 19.

He was found by police officers in the Bressingham area, near Diss, around 10.30am this morning (Monday, January 21) safe and well.

Police have thanked the public and local media for their assistance with the appeal.