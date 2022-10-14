Biker who died in crash was wearing 'display only' 'Stormtrooper' helmet

A father-of-two who died in a motorcycle crash was wearing a "Stormtrooper" style helmet which was sold for display purposes, an inquest has heard.

Nick Bray, of Framingham Earl, died at the age of 40 on March 18, after losing control of his 1,000CC motorcycle on the A146 near Norwich.

An inquest into his death heard that Mr Bray, a former junior speedway champion, was riding home from a visit to the Stanley pub in Norwich when he crashed his Suzuki motorcycle into the central reservation of the dual carriageway.

Area coroner Yvonne Blake described the incident as "pure and simple, an accident" adding he had likely "misjudged" his speed and road position, causing him to strike the kerb to his right.

The court was told at the time of the crash, Mr Bray had borrowed a Matrix Streetfighter helmet from a friend he had met for a drink "to test it out", as he was interested in getting one of his own.

However, neither was aware that the helmet did not meet UK road standards, as it had been purchased brand new through an eBay seller.

Ms Blake said: "He borrowed a helmet that looked like a Stormtrooper helmet and was not aware it was not for roadworthy use, of which his friend may not also have been aware.

"The helmet was not designed to withstand impact."

But Ms Blake added that while another helmet may have reduced his injuries, it could not be said for sure if one would have saved him.

She added: "It is an accident, pure and simple - an error of judgement in both his speed and road position, as he was too close to the side of the road."

A motorist overtaken by Mr Bray shortly before the accident said he "came past at a phenomenal speed".

In a statement paying tribute to Mr Bray, his wife, Francesca, said the pair had met while both at Hethersett High School and had known each other 26 years.

She said: "He was funny, had a massive sense of humour and always made people laugh. He was always a fun person to be around."