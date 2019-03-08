Search

Solicitor died from complications after falling from a ladder

PUBLISHED: 14:19 17 October 2019 | UPDATED: 14:19 17 October 2019

The inquest was held at Norfolk coroner's court. Picture: David Bale

A solicitor from west Norfolk died from complications after a fall, an inquest has heard.

Nicholas Leake, 73, died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on October 11.

At an inquest opened into his death, held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, the court heard how Mr Leake was born in Ashwicken, near King's Lynn, and lived there until his death.

Mr Leake's cause of death was given as respiratory failure along with a spinal cord injury sustained after a fall from a ladder.

The case has been adjourned for a full inquest at Bishop's Lynn House, in Tuesday Market Place, King's Lynn, on January 10, 2020.

