Attleborough actor returns to Holby City as series regular

02 January, 2019 - 17:01
Nic Jackman as Cameron Dunn in Holby City. Photo: BBC

A former pupil at what is now Attleborough Academy is returning to Holby City as a permanent fixture.

Nic Jackman, who plays Cameron Dunn in the BBC One hospital drama, will return in tonight’s New Year-themed episode.

Mr Jackman first appeared as Cameron in 2016 and was announced as a fully-fledged regular in September 2018.

Simon Harper, executive producer of Holby City and Casualty, said at the time: “Nic has already won the audience’s hearts with his previous guest appearances as cheeky, loveable Cameron so it only seemed right to turn him into a fully-fledged regular.

“He’s an absolutely fantastic young actor and new star.”

After attending school in Attleborough from Year 7 until he completed sixth form in 2010, Mr Jackman trained at the world-renowned London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (Lamda), completing an honours degree in acting.

He has also appeared in the Arnold Wesker drama Roots, as well as the stage show Red Velvet, which had a run in London before moving on to New York.

