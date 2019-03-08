NHS volunteers to be celebrated

Norfolk volunteers from Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC), Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Priscilla Bacon Lodge enjoy a picnic at Norwich Cathedral to celebrate Voulunteer week. PIC: Nick Butcher. Archant © 2017

Norfolk's volunteers who contribute their time to the NHS are being celebrated as part of Volunteers Week.

Norfolk volunteers from Norfolk Community Health and Care NHS Trust (NCHC), Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT) and Priscilla Bacon Lodge enjoy a picnic at Norwich Cathedral to celebrate Voulunteer week.

The week, which runs every year from June 1 to June 7, is part of the UK's biggest celebration of volunteering, recognising the contribution of 23 million people who volunteer in their communities.

Norfolk's NHS community trust is hosting an event celebrating the 200 volunteers who contribute about 300 hours of support per week to patients, staff and visitors.

A team from Aviva will be providing entertainment from the Aviva choir.

Anna Morgan, director of quality and nursing at Norfolk Community Health and Care (NCHC), said: "Volunteers are an essential and valuable part of our organisation. Every volunteer at NCHC gives their time, care and compassion to help others. "We appreciate the lengths that each selfless volunteer goes to and the motives they have for being here."

The event will take place on June 5 at Oaklands Hotel, Norwich.