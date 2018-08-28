Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Praise for NHS staff who rebuilt face of 80-year-old ex-BBC journalist

PUBLISHED: 14:14 12 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:27 12 January 2019

Martin bell, who likened himself to

Martin bell, who likened himself to "Dracula�s grandfather" after the fall. Picture: St George's Hospital

Archant

A former war correspondent has praised the doctors, nurses and surgeons who rebuilt his face after he tripped over a suitcase at Gatwick Airport.

Martin Bell, one week after the operation which saw surgeons re-attach Mr Bell�s upper mouth to his jawbone, and use four plates and 16 screws to repair the many different facial fractures he sustained in the fall. Picture: St Georges HospitalMartin Bell, one week after the operation which saw surgeons re-attach Mr Bell�s upper mouth to his jawbone, and use four plates and 16 screws to repair the many different facial fractures he sustained in the fall. Picture: St Georges Hospital

Martin Bell OBE, who previously worked for the BBC in Norwich, broke his nose and several other facial bones when he fell to the floor in November last year.

The 80-year-old, who had been on the way back from a cruise in the Atlantic, said he was left covered in blood and bore a “striking resemblance” to Dracula’s grandfather.

But a two-hour operation at St George’s Hospital in London saw surgeons rebuild the former MP’s face, which had been broken in nine places.

He said: “This they did with tubes and wire-work and a lattice of intricate metal strips re-attaching the upper mouth to the jawbone, and fastening a cage over the nose, which was also broken.

Former BBC war correspondent Martin Bell has had his face rebuilt by surgeons at St George’s Hospital in London after a fall on his return from holiday. Picture: St George's HospitalFormer BBC war correspondent Martin Bell has had his face rebuilt by surgeons at St George’s Hospital in London after a fall on his return from holiday. Picture: St George's Hospital

“The operation took two hours. When I awoke from under the anaesthetic I had no idea where I was and behaved rather strangely, which I believe is quite common.

“It was such a better experience than an earlier operation, in Sarajevo in 1992, when I managed to be wounded by the Serbs and robbed by the French on the same day.”

Mr Bell praised surgeon Helen Witherow and her “remarkable” team that operated on him.

He said: “We depend for our health and happiness on a legion of unsung heroes. So I am privileged, from personal experience and with a hole in my head, to sing the praises of the nurses, doctors and surgeons who work for and with the Maxofallacial Surgery Unit at St George’s. We are truly lucky to have them.”

Helen Witherow, consultant oral and maxillofacial surgeon, who operated on Mr Bell said: “The surgery involved repairing Mr Bell’s fractures using titanium plates and screws, and these remain in place permanently. We are pleased to hear he is so well, and so positive about his experience of the care our team provided.”

Mr Bell who grew up in Redisham, near Halesworth, joined the BBC in Norwich, in 1962 after graduating from Cambridge University, he moved to London three years later where he soon started covering conflicts across the world.

In the late 1990s he ran and served as MP for Tatton, in Cheshire.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘I haven’t turned my house into a Japanese restaurant’, Norwich man claims

The property on Earlham Road, Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

Council finds bar and seating for 24 people on visit to disputed Japanese restaurant

The signage on the property in Norwich. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We had just sung happy birthday and blown out the candles’ - couple describe moment masked robbers invade son’s 10th birthday party

Hunter Road - where three masked men invaded a child's tenth birthday party. Picture; Dominic Gilbert

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists