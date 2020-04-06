Man, 85, launches lights display to show love for NHS

An 85-year-old man has put together an NHS-themed flashing lights display to show support for key workers during the coronavirus outbreak.

Colin Bulley, who lives on Elm Close in Downham Market, put up the lights on Saturday, April 4 to show his appreciation for the NHS and its vital workers.

The 85-year-old put together four different types of flashing lights in the shape of a heart and spelt out NHS to thank them for their work.

Mr Bulley said: “It took me a day and a half to install. I read about a suggestion to put Christmas lights to cheer people up and thought it was a lovely idea.

“I thought the more that go up the better, the NHS is the one we’re all so grateful for and I wanted to show that.

“It’s definitely about extending our appreciation for the work they do. I think they’re wonderful people, every last one of them.

“Perhaps the lights will put a grin on people’s faces.”

Mr Bulley added the display was also for the local postmen and women who were out doing their jobs and were “always cheerful”.

The lights comes on every day at 8pm.

